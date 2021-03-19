CWM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALE opened at $68.35 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

ALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

