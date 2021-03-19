CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.21

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $27.72 million and approximately $1,461.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00052452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00228341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002056 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012110 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 135,932,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,932,677 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.