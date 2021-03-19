CustomContractNetwork Trading 88% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 93.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $59,162.16 and approximately $11.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 88% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.49 or 0.00343540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003593 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

