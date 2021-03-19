Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.20.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.