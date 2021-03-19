CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. 487,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,923. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

