CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 336 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.06.

NYSE:AVB opened at $188.70 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $195.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

