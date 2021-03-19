CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 118 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,459,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 228,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $501.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.10.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

