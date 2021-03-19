CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

