CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Lowers Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WST opened at $268.95 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.53.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

