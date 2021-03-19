CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $28,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after buying an additional 248,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $174.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

