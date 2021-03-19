Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) were down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.20 and last traded at $52.91. Approximately 559,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 716,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cryoport by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Cryoport by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,939,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $9,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

