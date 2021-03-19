CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $287.8-$292.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.44 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022
After-Hours guidance to 0.27-0.30 EPS.
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.26 and a beta of 1.32.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.
