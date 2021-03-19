CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $218.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike's fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflect gains from increased use of cybersecurity solutions. Significant expansion in margins was encouraging. Solid customer roster, including players like Zoom and Salesforce, are a positive. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the marg”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.64.

CRWD opened at $190.21 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $251.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.48 and its 200-day moving average is $176.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of -396.26 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

