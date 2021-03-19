CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Investment analysts at Summit Insights issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Summit Insights currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.26 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CrowdStrike by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.