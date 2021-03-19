Critical Comparison: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 14.88% 4.74% 3.66% Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39%

This table compares Alamos Gold and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $683.10 million 4.66 $96.10 million $0.20 40.55 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -20.10

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alamos Gold has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alamos Gold and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 1 4 9 0 2.57 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alamos Gold presently has a consensus price target of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 75.02%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Corvus Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

