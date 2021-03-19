Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.10 and last traded at $105.42. Approximately 1,870,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,956,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cree by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Cree by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

