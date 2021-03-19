Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $7.13 or 0.00012189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.03 billion and $11.36 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,416.85 or 0.99866005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

