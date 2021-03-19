Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $460.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $426.05.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $373.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.16 and its 200 day moving average is $359.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

