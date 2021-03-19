Credit Suisse Group Raises Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $16.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $468.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

