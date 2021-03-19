Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.
Shares of CS stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $14.95.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.