Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of CS stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,201 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,914,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,653,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

