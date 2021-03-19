Credit Suisse Group Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $64.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.59.

L Brands stock opened at $60.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L Brands by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

