Credit Suisse Group Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $85.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.04.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $74.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

