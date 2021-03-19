Credit Suisse AG Sells 95,342 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,342 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $32,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 171,123 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 64.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after buying an additional 117,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 513.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 111,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.78.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.