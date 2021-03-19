Credit Suisse AG Purchases 40,193 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $31,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SON opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

