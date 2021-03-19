Credit Suisse AG Has $30.54 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Citizens Financial Group worth $30,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

