CPUchain (CPU) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54.00

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. CPUchain has a market capitalization of $78,776.98 and approximately $54.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CPUchain has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 44,515,400 coins. CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

