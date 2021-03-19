Cowen Initiates Coverage on Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Get Beam Global alerts:

BEEM opened at $41.54 on Monday. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.82 million and a P/E ratio of -52.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at about $1,894,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.