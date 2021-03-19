Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €77.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €58.70 ($69.06) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €59.07 and a 200-day moving average of €49.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.26. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.80 ($28.00) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

