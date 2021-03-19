COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. COVA has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $47,850.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVA has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.72 or 0.00629818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068430 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00033985 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars.

