Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $249.45 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,213 shares of company stock worth $44,413,496. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

