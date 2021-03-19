Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $370.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

Shares of COST stock opened at $322.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.07 and its 200 day moving average is $360.21. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $278.42 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

