Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,763 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

