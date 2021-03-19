Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,226 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MetLife by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 85,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its position in MetLife by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

MET opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $62.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

