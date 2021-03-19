Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,834 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $111,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

