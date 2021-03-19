Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 421 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

