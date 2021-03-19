Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,129,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

