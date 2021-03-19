Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,387 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

