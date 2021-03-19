Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Eric Palomaki Acquires 1,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Eric Palomaki bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $11,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 89,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CMT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, TheStreet raised Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

