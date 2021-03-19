Contrasting Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HUYA and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 4 5 0 2.40 Magnite 0 2 4 0 2.67

HUYA currently has a consensus price target of $22.14, suggesting a potential downside of 7.74%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential downside of 16.14%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Magnite.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Magnite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.20 billion 4.35 $67.25 million $0.29 82.76 Magnite $156.41 million 34.95 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -127.84

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

HUYA has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 7.81% 8.80% 6.84% Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64%

Summary

HUYA beats Magnite on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. The company operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia and Latin America. It also provides online advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company provides software development and Internet value added services. As of December 31, 2019, its live streaming content covered approximately 3,800 games. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

