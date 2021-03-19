Contrasting Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Gridsum alerts:

Gridsum has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gridsum and salesforce.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum $46.91 million 1.22 -$77.27 million N/A N/A salesforce.com $17.10 billion 11.21 $126.00 million $1.02 205.37

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Gridsum.

Profitability

This table compares Gridsum and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum N/A N/A N/A salesforce.com 17.53% 6.63% 4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gridsum and salesforce.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum 0 0 0 0 N/A salesforce.com 1 7 25 3 2.83

salesforce.com has a consensus price target of $270.15, suggesting a potential upside of 28.96%. Given salesforce.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than Gridsum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Gridsum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of salesforce.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Gridsum on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to track and analyze user behavior; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; and Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a viewership analysis tool for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; Media Dissector, a content media monitoring and analytics tool; Information Dissector, an analytical system; and Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool for legal research; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Intelligent Voice Recognition and Transcription System; Faxin Wei Su, a litigation service; Gridsum Visualization Platform; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops media analytics and information discovery solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Customer 360 Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; MuleSoft Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Tableau and Einstein Analytics, provides analytical technology to customers. Additionally, the company offers various solutions for financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, and philanthropy. The company also provides professional services and education services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. Salesforce and Siemens has a strategic partnership. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gridsum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gridsum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.