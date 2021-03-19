Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $33.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLR. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 71,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 368,705 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

