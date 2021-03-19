Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $25,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

