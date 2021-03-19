Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Sells $55,557.36 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $55,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88.

On Thursday, January 14th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $817,387.20.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $38,790.00.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.