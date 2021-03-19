Comparing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Brixmor Property Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 7.54 $4.49 million N/A N/A Brixmor Property Group $1.17 billion 5.28 $274.77 million $1.91 10.88

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Brixmor Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brixmor Property Group 1 9 4 0 2.21

Manhattan Bridge Capital currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.35%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $15.63, suggesting a potential downside of 24.77%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.08% 13.48% 7.71% Brixmor Property Group 14.75% 6.07% 1.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Brixmor Property Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

