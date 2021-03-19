Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

