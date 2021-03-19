Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of CMC opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.