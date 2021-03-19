Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 5.4% Higher

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.34. 4,479,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,356,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.