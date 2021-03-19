Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 5.4% Higher

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.34. 4,479,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,356,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.98.
In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
