Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $303.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.94. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.08 and a 52 week high of $310.99.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

