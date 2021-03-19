Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 11th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

