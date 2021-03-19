CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $67.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.65.

CMS stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,715,000 after acquiring an additional 760,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,064,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

